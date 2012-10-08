Singer Sarah Brightman: Space Tourist?

She shot to fame as Christine in ex-husband Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical The Phantom of the Opera. Now Sarah Brightman is boldly going where no soprano singer has gone before: to the stars!

The 52-year-old crooner is the latest in a growing number of private citizens hitching a ride aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station next year.

Now this is what we call a real space opera.

Per Space.com, Brightman is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday in Moscow, where she'll confirm the news. Expected to join Sarah for the announcement will be Russian TV host Mikhail Gendelev, and Eric Anderson, chairman of the Virginia-based space tourism firm, Space Adventures, which brokered the deal.