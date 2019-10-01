Beanie Feldstein Comparing Her Romance To a Love Song Will Make You Melt

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., 1 Oct. 2019 7:49 AM

Beanie Feldstein

Jacqueline Harriet for Teen Vogue

In her mind, Beanie Feldstein just wasn't the relationship type.

While some of her peers were focused on dating and romance, the Lady Bird star was prioritizing her skyrocketing career. As she told Teen Vogue for their October cover, "It just wasn't something I thought about or craved."

That is, until the right person walked through the door. While working on the comedy How to Build a Girl, Beanie met producer Bonnie Chance Roberts—and the rest has been history. "Now I get it," the actress admitted. "I get why people write songs." (Please excuse our swooning!)

The fact that Bonnie, her love of nearly two years, is a woman was simply an afterthought, if anything, to Beanie. "Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her and she's a woman," she told Teen Vogue. "That's not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn't just women in general. It was her specifically."

Watch

Beanie Feldstein Gushes Over Shooting Lady Bird

Today, she's most proud of the characters she plays, which allow young girls to feel represented onscreen. 

"I just feel honored to be a part of stories that, had I been 15 when they came out, I would have been first in line at the movie theater," the 26-year-old said, using a hot tub scene from How to Build a Girl as an example. "Imagine if I had seen a girl with my body and my spirit on camera in a trash-bag bikini? That's powerful stuff."

Next, she'll take or next role in front of and behind the camera: She's set to producer and star as Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story.

"Ryan Murphy is a champion of women," Beanie raved. "As a 26-year-old woman who still feels new to the industry, the fact that he would say he wants me to do this and help produce it is deeply empowering."

