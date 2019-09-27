Demi Moore's memoir isn't exactly a page turner for everyone in Hollywood.

Ever since the A-list actress released her book Inside Out this week, pop culture fans have been fascinated by all the headlines surrounding her professional and personal life.

One topic making news is Demi's relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

Even though the That ‘70s Show star has a happy life with Mila Kunis and their two kids, the public revelations aren't exactly a welcome addition to the couple's life.

"The unwanted attention has been hard to deal with. They have no interest in being dragged into the spotlight or reliving the past," a source shared with E! News. "Ashton knew it was coming and he did have a heads up. But of course he would prefer not be brought into this."