Of course the royals of all generations make these trips with a sizable entourage, including a nanny, because most appearances and meet-and-greets in front of crowds of thousands aren't exactly suitable for babies and everyone from baby William to wee Archie needs to be looked after when mum and dad are busy shaking endless hands, soaking up the local culture and dining with dignitaries.

More than 100,000 gathered in Brisbane to get a glimpse of 21-year-old Diana—a fact that was a double-edged sword for Charles, who loved that so many people seemed to adore her and was proud of how she effortlessly connected with just about anyone, but who also was faintly annoyed that no one seemed to care if he was there at all (Diana reportedly didn't like the disproportionate amount of attention paid to her, either). Moreover, he was concerned about strain the hectic trip was having on his young wife, who had suffered postpartum depression after William was born and was still battling bulemia.

To be sure, Diana—who reportedly wanted to go home after a week—was happy to have William nearby, as opposed to almost 10,000 miles away in England. Though the little lad stayed primarily at a "sheep station" (what they call a large ranch-like property in Australia or New Zealand) with his nanny, Diana and Charles got back to see him as much as possible.

"We were extremely happy there," Charles wrote to some friends, per royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. "The great joy was that we were entirely alone together."