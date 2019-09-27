Natalie Portman's Lady Thor Looks A Lot Like Chris Hemsworth

Very funny, Ellen DeGeneres.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 in July, t was revealed Natalie Portman will star in the fourth film in Marvel's Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder, not as her previous character Jane Foster, Thor's love interest, but as the superhero. On Wednesday, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host offered a tongue-in-cheek first look at the actress' character, Lady Thor...and she looks a lot like the MCU's OG Thor, Chris Hemsworth.

"The goatee is so good," joked Portman, her guest.

DeGeneres asked the actress if she has to work out for her new role.

"I'm assuming I will have to work out, but I'm just gonna wait until they make- I'll be eating my burritos till they're like, calling me to the gym," Portman joked.