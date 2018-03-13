Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Rekindled Relationship Timeline

Following Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's romance over the years is more of a roller coaster than Riddler's Revenge. They just can't quit each other and we can't quit watching them—bad and good.
Since 2011, the high profile couple has broken up and made up more times than the pair have hit records between them. They dated on and off for three years but split for good in 2014 (or so we thought). In October 2017, they started hanging out again and just days later Selena broke up with her then-boyfriend The Weeknd. Since then it's been all on and all in for the two...until now.
Right now the two are "taking time" apart and have not declared an official split, although Selena is reportedly in Texas "clearing her head."
While she does that, the world is waiting with bated breath to see what will happen to the make-up/break-up duo this time around. Can they finally make it work?
Let's take a look through the couple's relationship ever since the rumors started swirling last year that the two rekindled their former flame...
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Oct. 25, 2017: E! News confirmed the pop singers recently spent time together at Selena's Los Angeles pad, but it wasn't the first time they crossed paths. A source revealed the former lovebirds had hung out "a few times" since Selena underwent kidney transplant surgery sometime before mid-September.
At the time, E! News was told Justin and Selena were "just friends" and "nothing romantic is going on" between the twosome.
Oct. 29, 2017: Justin and Selena reunited for breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. A source told E! News at the time that the two looked "friendly."
TMZ posted a photo of the two sitting at a small square table. Selena and Justin both had what appear to be bottles of spring water sitting in front of them, while he also had an iced coffee. They were later spotted attending church services, sitting with the pastor.
At the time, a source told E! News that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was understanding of the situation.
Oct. 30, 2017: Apparently Abel wasn't so understanding. One day later, E! News confirmed the duo—who started dating in January 2017—decided to go their separate ways, and it was a decision that was a long time coming. In fact, a source tells us they'd been discussing the fate of their relationship since the summer.
"It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," the insider told us. "They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor."
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Nov. 1, 2017: They were in no ways officially back together, however, two days after the split announcement, Selena was spotted riding bikes with her ex in Los Angeles. Pictures showed Bieber helping Gomez get on her bike and riding around the city.
"Selena and Justin took a bike ride from her house on Wednesday morning," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Justin was very sweet and held up Selena's bike for her as she got on. They were having a blast together. Justin was singing loudly and dancing with his arms in the air while riding down a busy street. Selena was laughing so hard she had to cover her mouth and try not to fall of her bike. She clearly thinks he is hilarious."
Splash News
Nov. 3, 2017: The two were spotted having a late-night Friday dinner at Morton's Steakhouse in Los Angeles. The restaurant closed at 10 p.m. but stayed open almost two hours after closing time just for them, a source told E! News. Earlier in the night, the twosome hit up an church event, the Hillsong Conference 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The next day the exes met up once more when they both attended the final day of the Hillsong Conference 2017.
Nov. 16, 2017: The "Bad Liar" singer was spotted supporting the "Sorry" singer at his ice hockey game in Los Angeles. They were then spotted kissing at the event, letting the world know that they were more than just "friends."
Splash News
Nov. 30, 2017: The two were photographed heading to church together Wednesday night for an evening service.
"Selena and Justin arrived separately for Wednesday night church services at [Churchome]," a source told E! News at the time. "Selena was in a great mood, chatting with friends and happy to see them. Justin arrived a few minutes before Selena and was waiting for her there. They mingled before sitting down for the service."
Dec. 16, 2017: The duo was photographed heading out of town via private jet. They jetted off to Seattle for a trip. They had a date at the Sugar Factory and a source told E! News that at one point Selena walked out on Justin because his dancing was drew too much attention to them.
Dec. 19, 2017: An insider told E! News that not all was well among Selena's tight-knit clan: "Her family is not happy about them being together at all."
Jan. 1, 2018: Justin and Selena spent New Year's in Mexico together.
"Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family," an insider shared with E! News. "He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena's villa where she was staying." Selena had a party with a mariachi band and the "Baby" singer was able to stop by.
Jan. 18, 2018: Pattie Mallette took to Instagram to defend her son after reports swirled that Selena's mother was not happy with the pairing.
Feb. 1, 2018: E! News reports that Selena has completed a two-week treatment program for depression and anxiety.
Feb. 11, 2018: The twosome are spotted at the airport ahead of Valentine's Day.
Feb. 12, 2018: E! News confirmed the couple snuck off to Laguna Beach, Calif., where they stayed at the beautiful Montage Hotel for the weekend.
A source told us, "Justin and Selena had a driver take them down to Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon. Justin has been to the Montage several times before and always loves going there for a quick getaway."
Feb. 20, 2018: Justin invited Selena to celebrate father Jeremy Bieber's Jamaican wedding with his now-wife Chelsey Rebelo.
"Selena and Justin flew overnight from Dallas to Jamaica for Jeremy Bieber's wedding on Monday," a source told us. "Justin picked up Selena in a private jet, and they arrived first thing in the morning to Montego Bay. They spent the day with Justin's family at a resort catching up and getting ready for Jeremy and Chelsey to get married."
March 1, 2018: Selena did not attend Bieber's birthday festivities.
March 8: E! News reported that the two are taking some time apart, but are still "talking constantly."
How will their epic love story end? Only time will tell!