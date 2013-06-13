As Paris Jackson recovers from her alleged pill overdose on June 5, sources tell E! News she has the support of her whole family, including cousin Tanay Jackson.

Tanay, whose father is Tito Jackson and older brother is Paris, Blanket and Prince's coguardian T.J. Jackson, spoke with E! News exclusively about how her 15-year-old cousin is expected to move forward.

The singer, whose music is featured on her new YouTube music page, 7Tanay7, said it was clear from Paris' alleged actions that she was unhappy and the situation was serious. And while Tanay didn't want to get too wrapped up in the family drama, she did feel that her brother T.J. would definitely be concerned about Paris' recent situation.