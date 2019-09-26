Captain Benson

Leight said the promotion for Benson came at a cost. Dodds was removed from his position, but made it so Benson was taken care of in his absence. "So, it's a promotion for her, but with an emotional cost as well, because I just think that's how things work. But she's the captain now," Leight said.

Viewers can expect to see Benson and the new bureau chief come into conflict early this season. "She and Dodds were pretty cozy, but her office had like 185 pictures of Noah, she's the captain now and different people will be visiting her office now, so she's going to have to take out 183 of those pictures of Noah," Leight teased. "It's always tricky when you have a new boss, so we'll be seeing a few new bosses in the season, not just for her, but over in the district attorney's office, we'll get some turnover there."