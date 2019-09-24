Song Hye-Kyo Reportedly Taking Short Break To Pursue Art In The United States

Top South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has decided to take a short break from her activities to focus on personal development. According to a local news outlet TV Report, Song is planning to stay in the United States for a while after wrapping up her fashion week activities. 

The 37-year-old actress plans to take up an educational course in one of the art schools in New York, though it was not disclosed where she will be attending. She initially flew there for New York Fashion Week and has stayed there over the Chuseok weekend. 

Song previously attended Sejong University and graduated with a degree in Film Arts and has had an outstanding career in television and film after completing her studies. She is known to be a very private person, giving very little away of her personal life in interviews. 

So it came as a surprise to fans when it was reported that the superstar actress will be staying in New York to attend an art course.

Upon asking for more information from Song's talent agency, United Artists Agency, a representative simply replied, "It is a personal matter for her." 

Song has been doing mostly overseas promotions and activities such as making an appearance in Monaco for jewellery brand Chaumet's exhibition launch, as well as attending the Ralph Lauren show at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. 

In July of this year, the actress separated from fellow Korean actor Song Joong-ki in a relatively amicable divorce.

It seems after that the star couple parted ways, Song is spending more time to focus on herself, and her personal interests.

Kudos to that! 

