Pop culture lovers, rejoice!

Awards season is back in full swing now that the 2019 Emmys are here. As expected, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion with fun, fabulous and fierce designs. Like the glimmering gold statue given to the winners tonight, celebrities came decked out in flashy attire.

No one exuded that more than Billy Porter, who graced the red carpet in a rhinestone-studded number by Michael Kors that dazzled everyone with its blinding stones, jewels and more. His eye-catching suit made jaws drop as he walked the red carpet. His long black scarf and over-the-top hat (which was also bedazzled) certainly stole the show.

Additionally, Dascha Polanco brought the wow factor to the star-studded ceremony with her larger-than-life gown by Christian Siriano. While many are typically hesitant to push the fashion boundaries at the Emmys, 36-year-old actress certainly wasn't afraid to take the risk. And it's safe to say her flamboyant design totally hit the mark.