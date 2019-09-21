Chris Sullivan is known for his audacious fashion on the red carpet.

So it's no surprise that he plans to turn it up a notch for the upcoming 2019 Emmys. Making Sunday night's awards ceremony even more special, the This Is Us actor nabbed his first-ever Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Fun fact: His co-star Mandy Moore, also earned her first nomination this year.

Luckily, the 39-year-old star gave E! News an inside look into what he plans to wear during the fanciful affair at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"There are a lot of decisions to be made," he shared, before trying on various outfit options that ranged from bold, classic and a mix of the two. Keeping things timeless, the actor's first option was to go with a black and white tuxedo. He added a pop of his personality by pairing the suit with cowhide printed shoes.