Mike Johnson reunited with some Bachelor Nation friends, including his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Tayshia Adams, at the iHeartMusic Festival in Las Vegas.

On Friday, the two were photographed standing and rocking out to the show together in the VIP area, and occasionally embracing.

Mike and Tayshia also attended the show with fellow cast members Dean Unglert and girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes—who Johnson had briefly dated on the show, plus The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and his girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

Not spotted: Bachelor in Paradise's John Paul Jones, who has recently been dating Tayshia.

At the event, Mike gushed about his romance with Demi Lovato in an interview with E! News. The two have recently begun seeing each other.