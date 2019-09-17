A Devil Wears Prada musical? For 2020? Groundbreaking!

That's right, a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut next summer. The upcoming musical—based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the beloved 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway—will premiere at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago on July 14 and run until Aug. 17, 2020.

And, as if that isn't exciting enough, Sir Elton John himself is set to provide the music for the project, with lyrics from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub. The A-list musical squad also includes Anna D. Shapiro, who will be directing the production, as well as Nadia DiGiallonardo, who will provide the music supervision. The musical will also feature a book from Paul Rudnick.