Relive Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's Most Adorable Moments Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 17 Sep. 2019 9:28 AM

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

Like mother, like daughter. 

For nearly a decade, fans have not only been along for the ride of Beyoncé's journey, but also of her firstborn, 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. The mother-daughter duo have lit up red carpets together, starred in music videos, formed their own coordinating style and, more recently, landed on the Billboard Hot 100 together. Needless to say, they continue to define #motherdaughtergoals.

While the famous mama often shares pictures of their time together, she's less likely to post clips of their day-to-day life. Fortunately, in the triple threat's newly aired Making the Gift special on ABC, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at both the production of Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift album and her sweet relationship with her mini-me through the process. 

Watch

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at 2019 Wearable Art Gala

From riding in a helicopter to shoot a music video to supporting the youngster as she recorded "Brown Skin Girl," viewers got to witness the adorable dynamic between the ladies. 

"When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything that you can imagine," Bey said during the special. "The love is beyond earth and beyond time and space and it's a connection that will be constant."

See that connection between Beyoncé and Blue over the years in E!'s gallery below!

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

Studio Time

The two stars sit in the studio together to work on "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

Play Time

The triple threat and her daughter have some fun with drums. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

A Ride in the Sky

The mother and daughter took a helicopter ride together for a music video shoot. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

Matching Mother and Daughter

The two adorably coordinated with matching pink outfits, sunglasses and drinks. 

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé, Lion King Premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Legends Only

Donning bespoke (and coordinating!) Alexander McQueen designs, the pair hits the red carpet for The Lion King's World Premiere. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter

Instagram

Come Sail Away

While enjoying a getaway to Cannes, Beyoncé (in Ritch Erani sandals) and Jay-Z took their daughter sailing. And yes, there was time to capture a family photo. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram; Getty Images

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Dancing Duo

How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy

www.beyonce.com

Bikini Buddies

Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Instagram, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Busy Beys

You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers). 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Football Fans

Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com

Jacket Jazz

Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Wedding

Cliff Watts/beyonce.com

Baby It's Déjà Vu

True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Shady Ladies

The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Beyonce.com

Duck Face Duo

These two have mastered the old selfie staple.

