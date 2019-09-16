Beyoncé's self-described love letter to Africa just took on a whole new meaning.

The world-famous performer's latest documentary special, which aired tonight on ABC and is titled Making the Gift, offered a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of her recent The Lion King: The Gift album.

In it, cameras first follow Bey, Jay-Z and their children, Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter on a trip to Africa. As she described, "Visiting countries in Africa, it's always an emotional experience for me. It feels like I'm making peace with a part of me that's yearning for my ancestral connection. I was blessed to be able to relive some of the experiences that I've been very fortunate to have over the years with my entire family."

And let's be honest, those never-before-seen shots of the twins (who are walking and talking now!) were enough to set the Bey Hive ablaze with excitement.