by Chris Harnick | Tue., 17 Sep. 2019 9:00 AM
How does the cast of Modern Family come back from a blooper? We have the answer in the exclusive sneak peek of the season 10 gag reel above.
In the first scene, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet struggle with a line and to get back on track they…do big exhaling breaths. It seems to be a practice they both do often, give or take a little spittle that might come out.
Another scene with Ed O'Neill features Sofia Vergara cracking up. "Any suggestions?" O'Neill asks an unseen crew member. "Yeah, when you get the words right," the unseen voice says. And when you've been working with the same folks for 10 years, character names and real names can get quite confusing.
Click play on the video above to see more.
Modern Family returns for season 11, its final batch of episodes, on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The cast and crew have been marking the "final firsts" on set, including the first "first last" table read. Ty Burrell told press it was "fairly emotional," but he said he expects the cast to get more emotional as they continue filming.
"I think right now we're all just feeling so grateful for the time that we've had, for the 11 years that we've all been on such a special ride that it's not feeling like the end yet, when I think the end is going to be hard—be genuinely hard," Burrell told reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour.
Modern Family season 10 is now on Blu-ray and DVD.
