Mandy Moore is back!

The 35-year-old actress dropped her new song "When I Wasn't Watching" and its corresponding music video on Tuesday.

"It's a little terrifying—truth be told," Moore said during a Q&A session via Instagram. "It's been 10 years, but this is just the beginning—more music to come."

The song is set to appear on Moore's upcoming album—her first in about a decade. As fans will recall, she released Amanda Leigh in 2009. While Moore continued to share her vocal talents for projects like Tangled and a 2017 cover of "Willin," she hadn't released a new original song until now.

"It's everything to be back in the studio again. I'm like, 'I've missed this.' It's been over a decade….Everything is sort of coalescing in the right way, and I'm very grateful," Moore told E! News back in June.

Moore worked on the album with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and her longtime collaborator Mike Viola.