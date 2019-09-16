Brad Pitt Knows He Can't Compete With These Two Stars for Roles

No Hollywood A-lister is a fit for every role—just ask Brad Pitt.

The Oscar-winning actor and star of the upcoming Ad Astra has a laundry list of roles to his name in the course of a megawatt career spanning three decades. Yet, as he acknowledged to GQ, every actor comes with their own strengths. In fact, it's what has dictated Pitt's career choices.

"It's been my question the last 15 years: 'If I'm gonna do the role, what can I bring to it that someone else can't?'"

Of answering his own question, Pitt explained, "Well, it's about bringing my personal experience, my personal humor, my personal, um, embarrassments, and my personal pains."

And those are all different from, say, his Big Short co-star Christian Bale or Tom Hardy. "When I watch Bale or Hardy, I can't do what they do. I love watching them. And I couldn't step into that role," he told GQ. "I want to do the same thing on my end."