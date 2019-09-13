This Weekend's Best Sales: H&M, Kate Spade & More

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Fri., 13 Sep. 2019 12:10 PM
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
American Eagle
SHOP NOW: Jeans sale! Take 25% off two pairs, 30% off three pairs, and 35% of four or more pairs with code FALLJEANS.
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save 40% on jumpsuits; plus take an extra 40% off all sale items.
Gap
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% on almost everything plus take an extra 30% off your purchase with code YOURS.
H&M
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off one item of your choice with code 3422 (Friday only).
Kate Spade
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off everything with code SHOP4GOOD (exclusions apply).
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Take an extra $10 off your $50 purchase of Women's Style Event items with code FALLSTYLE10.
Macy's
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 30% off items, including designers that rarely go on sale with code VIP.
Michaels
SHOP NOW: Save 60% off all fall decor collections.
Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW: Save 65% off 360 + Skull Cashmere, 50% off Kendra Scott jewelry and 50% off MAC Cosmetics.
Philosophy
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% off your purchase with code FALL19.
Shopbop
SHOP NOW: Save 70% or more on all final sale items.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Take 13% off your entire order (Friday only).
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW: All tees and tanks are $10; All sleep bottoms are $20; get three free panties when you buy three or more with code BUY3GET3; buy two bras get one free with code B2G1BRAS.
