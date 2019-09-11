Here are some "New Rules": all red carpet couple debuts must be as stylish as Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's.

But, fair warning, these two set some high standards. In one of their first official appearances as a couple, the singer and model wore color-coordinated ensembles that were absolutely fitting for the Marc Jacobs show. After all, they were Marc Jacobs' designs.

Together, the pair sat front row and supported Anwar's big sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. Although, front row is a bit of a stretch since there was only really one row to view the models from. The Marc Jacobs show was held at a gymnasium, where seats were scattered across the auditorium, giving the show a very whimsical feel.

Gigi herself played a part in contributing to the atmosphere. As she walked in a powder blue look, viewers' attention shifted downwards as they realized she was walking barefoot.