U.K.'s OK! magazine is now backtracking after their latest cover story received strong criticism—and even some boycotting.

The British mag released their latest issue the same day Kate Middleton gave birth, with a photo of the new royal mom on the cover and the headline "Kate's Post-Baby Weight Loss Regime," promoting an interview with someone described as her personal trainer, who says, "She's super fit—her stomach will shrink straight back."

Well, a lot of people felt that the story was a little too soon (she just gave birth!) and pressuring new moms to instantly lose the baby weight.