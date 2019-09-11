Six months after Louis Tomlinson tragically lost his little sister Félicité Tomlinson, her cause of death has been revealed.

According to reports, the One Direction alum's sibling died from an accidental overdose. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe concluded that the 18-year-old fell victim to the "perfect storm" of lethal drugs, including cocaine, Xanax and Oxycontin. The combination, said Radcliffe, "proved fatal."

The model and social media influencer collapsed at her London apartment in March. The Metropolitan Police Service told E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service to the residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," the statement from police read. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

Following her sudden and tragic passing, Félicité's family took to social media to mourn the devastating loss.