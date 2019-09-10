Katie Holmes' New Glamour Shots Prove She's Still Joey Potter at Heart

Katie Holmes is giving us all the Dawson's Creek feels on this Tuesday morning.

In new photos posted to Instagram, the actress—who portrayed the iconic Joey Potter on the beloved TV series—looks like she just stepped off the set of the hit show and into a glamorous photo shoot! Amid New York Fashion Week, Holmes took the time to pose for some gorgeous pictures in the park as she prepared to attend the Zimmermann show.

"@genevieveherr @josephmaine thank u both for getting me ready for the beautiful @zimmermann show," Holmes wrote alongside one glam shot, thanking her team.

This past May actually marked 16 years since Dawson's Creek went off the air. The show—also starring James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams—came to an end after six seasons, airing its series finale episode on May 14, 2003.