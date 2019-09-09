Audrina Patridge Reacts to Kaitlynn Carter Moving On With Miley Cyrus

Audrina Patridgeis sounding off on the romance rumors surrounding Miley Cyrus and The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the star is revealing that she has nothing but high hopes for Kaitlynn and Miley as they embark on this new chapter in their life. "I really don't know anything about it but I've seen photos," the star tells E! News' Carissa Culiner. "They seem happy."

As for the demise of Kaitlynn and Brody's marriage, Audrina knows that their relationship was the subject of speculation for a long time, but that's all it was. Pure speculation. The mother-of-one says, "There were a lot of rumors circling around and, of course, everyone is going to talk about it because it's something like, 'What? Did you hear this? What does that mean?' It's something exciting to talk about."

And while Brody and Kaitlynn had their fair share of ups-and-downs on this season of The Hills, Audrina is not taking sides in this breakup. And why should she?