Instagram / Christina Anstead
by Corinne Heller | Sat., 7 Sep. 2019 12:34 PM
Could this be any cuter?
On Friday, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead gave birth via a scheduled C-section to son Hudson London Anstead, her third child and first with husband Ant Anstead. On Saturday, Christina posted on Instagram a candid photo of the three at her hospital bedside, along with her and ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 4.
The picture captures the kids' adorable reactions to meeting their baby brother for the first time. Taylor looks particularly thrilled as she gently touches the infant's blue head warmer.
"Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited," Christina wrote.
Ant is also a father to daughter Amelie and son Archie from his own previous marriage.
The 36-year-old reality star had announced her pregnancy in March, three months after she and Ant wed.
In April, Tareq, who is still her Flip or Flop co-star, spilled the beans on the child's sex, telling TMZ that his ex is "having a son." Christina laughed it off and her rep later confirmed the news.
