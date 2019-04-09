Tarek El Moussa Reveals the Sex of Ex Christina Anstead’s Baby

Oh boy, oh boy. Tarek El Moussa sure did share some big news about his ex-wife, Christina Anstead (formerly Christina Anstead).

Tarek and Christina finalized their divorce in 2018 after separating two years prior. Christina, who married British television host Ant Anstead, announced on March 22 that she and her new husband are expecting their first child together. Christina and Ant both have two children from their previous marriages. Christina is mother to Brayden El Moussa and Taylor El Moussa while Ant has Archie Anstead and Amelie Anstead.

On Tuesday, Tarek sat down for an interview with TMZ and talked a bit about his split from Christina, their kids and more. While he was at it, he revealed the sex of her new baby. Oops.

After saying "everybody knows" that she's pregnant, the Flip or Flop star told TMZ, "She's having a son."

Christina's rep confirmed to E! News that she is indeed having a baby boy.