Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spears Asks to Temporarily Step Down as Conservator

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 6 Sep. 2019 10:58 AM

Is Britney Spears going to actually be "freed" for real? Not quite.

Documents obtained by E! News show that the singer's 67-year-old father, Jamie Spears, is asking a judge to temporarily relinquish his longtime powers of conservatorship over his 37-year-old daughter due to "personal health reasons." Neither he nor Britney have commented on the reports.

The news comes amid months of health-related turmoil for both of them, and in an unrelated incident, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline recently filed a criminal complaint and obtained a restraining order against Jamie, which bans him from contact with the former couple's sons, after accusing him of getting physical with one of them, Sean Preston.

A source told E! News that the ordeal has Britney worried, adding, "She is still very upset with Jamie."

A source had previously had told E! News that the singer was the one who told Kevin about the incident between her dad and Sean, and that she "is extremely anxious and paranoid about losing custody and she feels Jamie put her in jeopardy." Since last year, Britney has maintained 30 percent custody of the boys.

Britney Spears Is Very Upset Over Father's Alleged Abuse Claims

Jamie wants a judge to approve the appointment of Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery as her temporary conservator until at least January 20. Jodi has not commented.

The conservator's duties include the power to restrict or limit visitors, retain caretakers and security for Britney, the power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders and the power to communicate with medical personnel regarding any treatment of the singer.

Jamie has been Britney's primary conservator for more than a decade. He has had almost full control over her financial and medical affairs since a court placed him in the position following his daughter's 2007 public meltdown.

Over the past year, the #FreeBritney movement has picked up steam, especially after Britney underwent mental health treatment this past spring, following a physical health scare suffered by her father.

In May, a judge ordered an expert evaluation of Britney's situation

