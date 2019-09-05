It was quite a stylish year.

With the final months of 2019 upon us, Vanity Fair has unveiled its annual "Best Dressed" list and, trust us, you'll recognize the names—and more than likely, a few outfits will come to mind.

From Priyanka Choprato Dwyane Wade, Amal Clooney to Keanu Reeves, the stars that made the magazine's lineup this year come from every corner of Hollywood, include some newcomers to the list and, above all, embody their own very distinct aesthetic, down to the unique accessories.

In fact, the retired basketball pro, featured with famous wife Gabrielle Union, said his signature accessory is his most overused: the fanny pack. "When we travel, I'm responsible for the travel documents," he explained to the magazine.

Not to fret—the stars on this list are being celebrated for their individual style and the array of fashion statements they've made this year, whether it be Jason Momoa's headline-making Fendi scrunchie at the 2019 Oscars or self-described "Renaissance bitch" Billy Porter's iconic Christian Siriano tuxedo gown worthy of its own golden statuette.