Princess Charlotte has officially kicked off her first day of school and nothing has ever been so royally adorable.

On Thursday morning, the 4-year-old arrived at Thomas's Battersea in London with her family at around 8:20 local time. While she entered the schoolyard, she clutched mom Kate Middleton's hand and big brother Prince George walked alongside dad Prince William. Both royal kids were dressed in their required school uniforms. For Charlotte, that was navy skirt and matching cardigan with the school's logo on it, white socks and black Mary Janes. Meanwhile, George looked dapper in a similar sweater, blue Bermuda shorts, blue blue socks and black shoes.

Though originally a bit apprehensive, Charlotte e confidentially approached the head of the Lower School Helen Haslem and shook her hand. (George is an old pro at first days as he's been attending the school since 2017.) Proud parents Will and Kate, clutching their backpacks, couldn't help but smile at their grown up kids. Their cheeky daughter then flipped her ponytail and gave a wave to photographers before heading inside.