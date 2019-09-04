New details continue to emerge about Kevin Hart's involvement in a violent car crash last Sunday.

As we've previously reported, the incident took place at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 on a notoriously dangerous route leading into Malibu, Calif. The 40-year-old comedian was seated on the front passenger side of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it veered off Mulholland Highway, went through a fence and landed in a ditch. According to a collision report obtained by E! News, 28-year-old Jared Black was driving both Hart and another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, at the time of the accident. Broxterman is Black's reported fiancée and personal trainer to Hart's wife, Eniko Hart.

In a 911 call placed at the scene and obtained by E! News, a witness told the operator it looked as if the vehicle's "roof [was] crushed" and the door "smashed." The caller noted he saw only two individuals, explaining in the audio that both were "conscious" but "scared because they're stuck in there."

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol said Hart left the scene at some point to seek medical attention. According to reports, Hart's security team drove him to his home in Calabasas.