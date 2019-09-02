Wyatt Russell Marries His Longtime Love Meredith Hagner

Wyatt Russell is off the market, y'all!

The 33-year-old actor and son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell married his longtime love Meredith Hagner over the weekend, People reports.

According to the publication, the newlyweds said their "I Do's" at Hawn's house in Aspen, Colorado with their close friends and family members in attendance, including Wyatt's parents and siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

For the couple, Colorado marks a special place in their heart, as that's where they got engaged back in 2018. "The love of my dang life proposed to me," Meredith shared on Instagram last December, just after the Christmas holiday. "He is the best guy in the world."

She continued, "It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

Like Goldie and Kurt's love story, Wyatt feel head-over-heels for the 32-year-old actress on the set of their 2016 film, Folk Hero & Funny Guy.