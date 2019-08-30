Bebe Rexha's "Birthday Suit" Reveals What Turning 30 Looks Like

Bebe Rexha is saying goodbye to her 20's in style!

While celebrating her 30th birthday today, the "I'm a Mess" and "Meant to Be" singer took to Instagram with a hot photo.

Before performing on stage to a packed audience, Bebe posed in nothing but a black thong—in a bathroom.

"This is what 30 looks like. My #BirthdaySuit Self love," she shared while applying her makeup before showtime. "Body positivity. Unapologetically me. Pre-show stretch and lipstick application #Not20Anymore."

The post immediately got support from hundreds of fans including Lauren Jauregui who wrote "GO AWF BITCH" in the comments section.