It's Caelynn Miller-Keyes birthday, and Dean Unglert can surprise her if he wants to?
In the above exclusive sneak peek of Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn gets real about what's going on with Dean.
"Dean has made my birthday so special. He got the whole beach to sing ‘Happy Birthday' to me, had a birthday cake," Caelynn says in the exclusive preview. "He really has grown, and I can see that. We talk about serious things, we talk about kids, we talk about what we want in a partner, in a future, in a life and all that. I mean, I'm excited about us and the more I get to know him the more excited I get."
But is Dean about to drop a bombshell on Caelynn? He whisks her away to the beach to have a private (with cameras) moment, leaving everybody wondering what kind of revelation or surprise in on the way.
"In my gut, Dean is going to say something to Caelynn that she does not want to hear," Kristina Schulman says in the preview.
Uh oh.
However, it seems they're doing just fine now. E! News previously reported Caelynn and Dean were still going strong and vacationing together. Will they take the next step and get Dean out of his van and into a shared home together?
The Tuesday, Aug. 27 episode of Bachelor in Paradise also includes the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, officiated by Chris Harrison. Look for Bachelor Nation favorites Joe and Kenall, Kevin and Astride, Raven and Adam, and Ashley and Jared to all pop up for the wedding. It wouldn't be a Bachelor wedding without some drama after Clay must come face-to-face with his ex, Angela. Meanwhile, a commotion breaks out between Tayshia's two suitors.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.