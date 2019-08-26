Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 26 Aug. 2019 6:26 PM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Congratulations, Missy Elliott!
The 48-year-old legend made history at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday by becoming the first female rapper to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
The night was certainly a big one for the "Work It" star. She also took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. to perform her hit songs "Get Ur Freak On", "Work It" and so many more. The showstopper marked the first time she had returned to the VMAs stage since 2006.
And for one of the most exciting parts of the show, the rapper brought out her O.G. hype girl, Alyson Stoner. The former Disney Chanel star once again performed her signature dance moves from the aughts as the artist rapped the famous lyrics.
As the performance drew to a close, a video of artists like Justin Timberlake, Lizzo, Ciara and Lil Kim played, with all praising the artist's musical talents. Then, Cardi Bdid the honors of hilariously presenting Missy with the golden Moon Man.
"I cry every award, but this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard means so much to me. I have worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award," she tells the captivated audience.
And as a final note, the artist humbly says, "Aaliyah! I love you, we miss you!"
MTV announced Elliott was the winner of the prestigious honor earlier this month. However, the news came as no surprise to her fans. The "Get Ur Freak On" celeb has won seven Moon Person trophies over the course of her career. She also made history earlier this summer by becoming the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
However, she's not stopping there. The Grammy winner dropped her new EP, Iconology, as well as the music video for her track "Throw It Back" last week.
Elliott joins an elite class of Video Vanguard Award recipients. Pink, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Kanye West and Britney Spears are just a few of the past honorees.
To see a full list of the 2019 winners, click here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?