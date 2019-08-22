Jordyn Woods doesn't want anyone or anything to define her.

The 21-year-old model, who made headlines this year for her involvement with Tristan Thompson, is opening up about the aftermath of the scandal. At the time of the incident earlier this year, Jordyn was BFFs with Kylie Jenner, but after a kiss at a house party with the father of Khloe Kardashian's child, things took a turn. Just weeks ago, Kylie officially unfollowed her former pal on Instagram, five months after the scandal.

After everything that's happened, Jordyn knows people are tracking her every move, wondering what's she's doing and how she's doing.

"Everyone is trying to figure out what I'm doing but, to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm finding my self-worth," she tells Teen Vogue. "At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you."