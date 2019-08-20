Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Camp Rock, who?
Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy just got a major dose of star power thanks to Demi Lovato. The former Disney teen queen has officially joined the cast of Eurovision, which is inspired by the real-life European singing contest of the same.
After Demi was spotted on the project's U.K. set, Will took to Instagram to announce the news. Holding a cake he claimed to have made "from scratch," the comedian wished Eurovision's latest star a very happy birthday. (Yes, Demi turned 27 today.)
"Y'all, Will Ferrell made me a cake," the birthday girl wrote on Instagram. "It looks completely professional and store bought so I'm not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time."
And if returning to set for her first major acting role in more than a few years isn't enough reason to celebrate, Demi was certainly feeling the love from her fans all throughout the day.
She shared a video montage of her Lovatics wishing her a happy birthday, captioning it, "Where the f--k to start...... Today was one of the happiest days of my life. Not because it was my birthday, not just because I'm living my dream and was doing something so exciting today, but because of my friends, family and MY LOVATICS!!!!! This bday was surreal.. invigorating.. inspiring.. funny.. touching... just everything positive you could think of. That was what my birthday was."
The cast of Eurovision also includes Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens. In true Ferrell fashion, he and McAdams will play Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, while Brosnan will star as Lars' father Erick Erickssong.
As for Demi's role, E! News has learned she'll star as Katiana, "one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland."
Since its inaugural gathering in 1965, the Eurovision Song Contest has since become a global phenomenon and helped launched the careers of performers like Céline Dion, who won representing Switzerland in 1988, and ABBA, who won in 1974 for Sweden.
A release date has not yet been announced.