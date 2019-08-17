Jamie Foxx and Singer Sela Vave Leave Nightclub Holding Hands

Jamie Foxx made headlines this weekend when he was spotted with an woman named Sela Vave outside a West Hollywood nightclub on Friday night.

The notoriously private 51-year-old actor, singer and record producer and the model and fellow singer attended Lil Pump's 19th birthday celebration at Bootsy Bellows. They were photographed holding hands as they left the celebrity hotspot around 2 a.m., according to TMZ. Fox wore a white Balenciaga hoodie and black jeans, and Vave sported a metallic mini dress.

Vave is Foxx's newest recording artist, a source told People, adding, "She's just a girl he's helping out, a young singer."

Foxx and Vave have not commented on their night out. They have spent time together a few times in recent months.