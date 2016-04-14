Hulk Hogan's career appears to be on the mend since he won his lawsuit against Gawker for publishing a sex tape of him without his permission.

The 62-year-old most famous wrestling star in the world, whose real name is Terry Bollea, had sued the website for posing a video of him being intimate with his then-best friend's wife. A Florida jury awarded Hogan $140 million for emotional distress, economic damages and punitive damages. Gawker CEO and founder Nick Denton, who was ordered to pay $10 million of it, had called the trial a "sham from the start." The company filed an appeal on April 4.

Meanwhile, Hogan has been in good spirits since his legal victory.