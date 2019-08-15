10 Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

E! Illustration
Keeping your stress levels at bay is well, stressful.
But that's just the way it is these day—literally everything stresses us out. If it's not an inbox overflowing with urgent emails, it's your Instagram feed blowing up pics of your ex and their new bae. We tell you, it's always something. However, the worst time to deal with it is at work when you should be focusing on being productive.
To help you manage any crisis scenario (big or small) as best you can, we suggest having a well-stocked desk. From meditation options to keep you centered to aromatherapy oil that'll keep you sane, this is our must-have list of wellness goodies.
This quiet fan diffuser operates without water and heat, making it ideal for using at your desk.
Carry this "aromatherapist in a bottle" in your bag and tap in to moments of mindfulness and relaxation wherever and whenever needed.
This 60-card deck include prompts, ideas and questions that help you gain insight on how to better handle frustration and fear.
As you refill this bottle, the unique removable rose quartz will imbue your water with the energies it's thought to hold. In folk medicine, the stone is known for attracting love, letting go and aligning oneself with the present. Also available in amethyst and black obsidian.
Essential oil wicks—in Calm, Energy and Focus scent blends—are housed in a sleek, stylish pendant to breathe in as needed throughout the day. Also available in silver or rose gold.
This rollerball is formulated with a calming 100% natural superblend of pure essential oils including eucalyptus, frankincense and lavender oil.
When lit, this lamp emits negative ions that fight against positively charged particles that cause you to feel stuffy and sluggish. The lit salt crystal clears the air naturally of allergens like smoke, pet dander, pollens and other air pollutants.
Pop this on top of your office chair and enjoy a massage from your shoulders to your waist, with or without heat.
As you can tell, we're big fans of the aromatherapy, essential oil rollerballs. This one features bergamot, neroli and sandalwood.
This kit includes handcrafted mala beads, an uplifting essential oil blend of ylang ylang and patchouli, a satin eye pillow and a USB stick with a guided meditation.
Can't you just feel the tension leaving your body? Now, back to work!
