10 Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 3:30 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Keeping your stress levels at bay is well, stressful.

But that's just the way it is these day—literally everything stresses us out. If it's not an inbox overflowing with urgent emails, it's your Instagram feed blowing up pics of your ex and their new bae. We tell you, it's always something. However, the worst time to deal with it is at work when you should be focusing on being productive.

To help you manage any crisis scenario (big or small) as best you can, we suggest having a well-stocked desk. From meditation options to keep you centered to aromatherapy oil that'll keep you sane, this is our must-have list of wellness goodies.

Waterless Portable Mini Oil Diffuser

This quiet fan diffuser operates without water and heat, making it ideal for using at your desk.

$22 Amazon
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Rollerball

Carry this "aromatherapist in a bottle" in your bag and tap in to moments of mindfulness and relaxation wherever and whenever needed.

$29 Aromatherapy Assoc. $29 Nordstrom $33 Net-a-Porter
The School of Life Calm Cards for Serenity

This 60-card deck include prompts, ideas and questions that help you gain insight on how to better handle frustration and fear.

$15 Anthropologie
Glacce Rose Quartz Bottle

As you refill this bottle, the unique removable rose quartz will imbue your water with the energies it's thought to hold. In folk medicine, the stone is known for attracting love, letting go and aligning oneself with the present. Also available in amethyst and black obsidian.

$80 Net-a-Porter
Cor Aromatherapy Pendant Necklace

Essential oil wicks—in Calm, Energy and Focus scent blends—are housed in a sleek, stylish pendant to breathe in as needed throughout the day. Also available in silver or rose gold.

$125 Anthropologie
ThisWorks Stress Check Roll On

This rollerball is formulated with a calming 100% natural superblend of pure essential oils including eucalyptus, frankincense and lavender oil.

$30 Nordstrom
Chereen 2-Ib. Salt Lamp

When lit, this lamp emits negative ions that fight against positively charged particles that cause you to feel stuffy and sluggish. The lit salt crystal clears the air naturally of allergens like smoke, pet dander, pollens and other air pollutants.

$70 Wayfair
Gideon Shiatsu Full Back Massage Pillow

Pop this on top of your office chair and enjoy a massage from your shoulders to your waist, with or without heat. 

$60 Amazon
Tata Harper Skincare Aromatic Stress Treatment

As you can tell, we're big fans of the aromatherapy, essential oil rollerballs. This one features bergamot, neroli and sandalwood.

$80 Nordstrom
Vagabond Goods Blissed Out Meditation Kit

This kit includes handcrafted mala beads, an uplifting essential oil blend of ylang ylang and patchouli, a satin eye pillow and a USB stick with a guided meditation.

$84 Anthropologie

Can't you just feel the tension leaving your body? Now, back to work!  

—Originally published Sept. 11, 2018, at 6 a.m. PT

