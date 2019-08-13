When Cara Delevingne Was Not Looking for Love, She Met Ashley Benson

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 13 Aug. 2019 5:00 AM

Cara Delevingne, Marie Claire, September 2019

Thomas Whiteside

Sometimes love finds you—just ask Cara Delevingne

As fans well know, the model and actress, who will next star in Amazon Prime's Carnival Row, has been dating fellow actress Ashley Benson for more than a year now. The pair have spurred plenty of public interest and even some engagement speculation, though a source later told E! News the two are not married, but did have a friendship ceremony about a year ago. 

While the two keep details of their romance to a minimum, Delevingne did reflect on her first meeting with Benson in the September issue of Marie Claire

"We weren't looking for it," she told the magazine. "It was really just very authentic and natural."

In the interview, the star also touched upon her stance on gender. "The whole idea of gender is so fixed. I just want to, like, explode it," the star told Marie Claire. "I'm not nonbinary, but I feel as much man as I am woman."

Cara Delevingne Shared PDA Post to Celebrate Year Anniversary With Ashley Benson

While the actress has been open about gender and sexuality, it wasn't always an easy topic of conversation. "My mom decided to tell me that Father Christmas wasn't real. And in the same conversation, she said, By the way, let's talk about the birds and the bees," she recalled. "I was like, this timing is terrible."

The timing is far from terrible in her career as she has an upcoming starring role in Carnival Row with Orlando Bloomand, in her words, it's "the first [thing] I've done where I'm really full-blown acting." 

Cara Delevingne, Marie Claire, September 2019

Thomas Whiteside

Acting down to her own stunts. "If I hadn't done them, I wouldn't have been able to get there emotionally," she told the magazine. "Physicality to me is a very important way of expressing emotions."

Now, with both her professional and personal lives busy, the 27-year-old is trying to find the balance. "Work to me was such an escape. I don't like using it that way anymore," she said. "I want to use it as a platform, something where I'm not just running from my problems."

The September issue of Marie Claire hits newsstands on Aug. 22. 

