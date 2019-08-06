Bachelor in Paradise Is Going Badly for Everyone on Episode 2

The beach is back, and it's still all about Blake being a bit of a beach himself.

Kristina didn't so much make Blake her bitch as she did simply ask him what the hell he was thinking, sleeping with Caelynn the night after sleeping with Kristina. Blake didn't see this as a big deal, since he's a single dude and he and Caelynn can do what they want, but Kristina just wanted a little bit more respect than that. Why would you try to ruin my Paradise, Blake wondered. Why would you ambush me like this?

Meanwhile, Caelynn was on the verge of a panic attack on the beach, trying to figure out what Kristina was up to. Blake then returned from his bad date with Kristina and took Caelynn off to the side.