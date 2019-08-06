What Charli XCX Really Thought About Joining Taylor Swift's Tour

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
This will not sit well with Swifties.
Charli XCX is reflecting on her time on Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour. Back in 2018, the Grammy winner invited Charli and Camila Cabello to open for her on the highly-anticipated tour, which Charli seemed very excited about at the time.
"I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME," the "Boom Clap" singer tweeted in March 2018.
But, after playing over 50 stadiums on the tour, it seems that Charli has changed her tune.
"I'm really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour," the 27-year-old says in her cover story for Pitchfork, published Tuesday. "But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds."
And it sounds like Charli is done opening for any artist, ever again.
"I've done so much of it, and it really cemented my status as this underdog character, which I like now," she tells Pitchfork. "But I need to just own my own f--king s--t finally."
When Charlie wrapped up the tour with T.Swift in November, she wrote that she was "happy" she got to be a part of a "huge tour" with "great people."
"OMG TOUR IS OVER!!!! IF U SAW ME LIVE THIS YEAR COMMENT THE NAME OF THE CITY U SAW ME PERFORM IN BELOW!!! I wanna reminisce!!!!!" Charli told her fans on Instagram. "I feel happy and sad all at once. Happy that I got to be a part of such a huge tour with so many great people (example - @taylorswift @camila_cabello @broodsmusic), happy that I got to perform my songs in such huge rooms to so many new people, happy that a lot of those people actually knew those songs (LOL!) and happy that I got to throw my own parties along the way for the hardcore angels who like to rave until 5am once everyone else has gone to bed hehe. Sad because... well it's all over now!!!"
To check out Charli's digital cover, head on over to Pitchfork!