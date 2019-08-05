EXCLUSIVE!

Where Tyler Cameron Stands With Hannah Brown Amid Gigi Hadid Romance

Mon., 5 Aug. 2019

Sparks appear to be flying between Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron.

The supermodel and the former Bachelorette contestant, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season, were spotted spending time together in New York City on Sunday. And it sounds like the drinks date went well, because a source tells E! News that Hadid and Cameron have both "made it clear" that they are interested in each other.

"Tyler and Gigi actually have a few mutual friends in the modeling industry, but met on Instagram. She knew of him before he got any wind of fame from the Bachelorette," the insider shares with E! News. "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."

"Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener," the source says. "They have been texting for weeks and have plans to hangout again while Tyler is in NYC. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

Now that details are emerging about Cameron's romance with Hadid, Bachelor Nation is wondering where he stands with Brown. It was after all just days ago that he spent the night with the Bachelorette star.

"Tyler saw Hannah in LA and they had a good night and a good talk. But it's probably not going to amount to much right now," a second source tells E! News. "She moved to LA and he doesn't live there. They agreed to keep talking, but that's it for now. It's geographically challenging."

"Tyler left LA right after he saw Hannah and went to New York," the insider says. "He had been talking to Gigi through social media and they made plans to meet up."

"Tyler is single and is going to date around. He's definitely not tied to Hannah or picking up where they left off on the show. He's having fun and not taking anything seriously," the source tells E! News. "He's getting a lot of attention right now and is just going to see what happens."

