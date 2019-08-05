Celebrity-Approved Underwear to Show Off Your Best Assets

Getty Images, Shutterstock, Instagram/E! Illustration
Mon., 5 Aug. 2019
We promise: These accessories won't get your panties in an uproar.
For those who didn't already know, today is National Underwear Day and a great day to put on your favorite undies and lounge around the house.
As pop culture fans already know, underwear brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret and Tommy John are constantly pairing up with our favorite celebrities for underwear campaigns that we love to see. Oh yes, we're totally talking to you Shawn Mendes
Even familiar faces like Cash Warren have found huge success thanks to underwear. Have you heard of his company Pair of Thieves?!
This holiday is the perfect time for you to splurge on a pair of celeb-loved undies. Take a look at some of our favorite pairs worn by celebrities below.
Kevin Hart looked great posing in his underwear during a recent advertising campaign with Tommy John—a brand that focuses on fabric, fit and function.
The Bachelor alumna Annaliese Puccini looked stunning in this bra and thong set from Primadonna and Rigby & Peller US. Can we wear this everyday?!
Victoria Secret Angel Elsa Hosk showed off her underwear in a recent photo shoot for Victoria's Secret.
Breakout heartthrob Noah Centineo killed the underwear game during his #MyCalvins campaign with Calvin Klein.
"Tom Ford's new underwear collection at Neiman Marcus is all about confidence," Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski shared when participating in the campaign. "The entire underwear collection is both beautifully designed and functional, which is perfect for me."
If you ever wanted to look as hot as Cristiano Ronaldo, now is your time! The soccer star recently launched new designs for his underwear line entitled CR7.
Kendall Jenner posed in her Calvin Klein underwear and bra set in this adorable picture posted on her Instagram.
Model Eniko Parrish smiled alongside her husband Kevin Hart in a promotional campaign for Tommy John, which sells women's and men's underwear.
Back in May 2019, Shawn Mendes turned up the heat when he participated in Calvin Klein's #MyCalvins campaign. The steamy photos were taken by photographer Mario Sorrenti.
