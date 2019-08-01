Kevin Williamson Is Kicking Dawson's Creek Revival Ideas Around, But...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 5:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dawson's Creek

Columbia Tristar Television

Despite "just talking about it last night," a Dawson's Creek revival is still not in the cards for series creator Kevin Williamson.

Williamson, who was at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour promoting his CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story, was asked about returning to the Creek as revivals and remakes continue to be a hot TV trend.

"We keep talking about it, but no, as of now, it's not in the pipeline," Williamson said. "We kind of ended it. The last episode was five years in the future. We put a nice button to it. Jen died. What are we going to do? We've talked about it, but until we can find a reason to do it…what are you going to do?"

Watch

Michelle Williams' Sweet Letter Makes Busy Cry

Williamson said they do have ideas, but none that have proven compelling enough.

The fact that Michelle Williams' character died isn't stopping the Oscar nominee from wanting to participate in a reunion with Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek.

"Yeah! I think I've been waving that flag for a while, like why not?" she told a small group of reporters while promoting Fosse/Verdon. "Although my character died, so I'd have to be a ghost."

The foursome reunited for an Entertainment Weekly cover story and discussed the reunion on Today.

"I would have to come back as a ghost—or put a lot of filters on the camera, and I'll do flashback scenes," she told the morning program.

After the TCA panel, Williamson told a group of reporters that he'd love to work with talent from his previous shows. "So many people. Katie [Holmes], James [Van Der Beer], all of those guys. I'm dying to work with Josh Jackson again," he said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Michelle Williams , TV , Top Stories , Joshua Jackson , James Van Der Beek , Katie Holmes , Nostalgia , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.