"We love Julianna, and there's a long history there, a long, great history with her. And we did want to bring her to guest on The Good Fight. There was a different expectation of what sort of that meant and it didn't work out. And, you know, we have another project in development with her that we have a deal for her to star, if that goes forward here on the service, something in the future," McNamara said.

McNamara told a small group of reporters after the panel that they're not sharing details about the project just yet, but they wanted to tell the public there's no hard feelings.

"It's a development project and it's actually part of our development slate, we just don't usually announce development, but just to kind of illuminate we have a good relationship with her—as far as we're concerned—so we'll see what happens with that, we'll see what comes to fruition," she said.