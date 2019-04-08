"I know my value. Anyone else's opinion doesn't really matter." Who said it, Julianna Margulies or Peggy Carter on Agent Carter? Technically, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) said it, but it could very well have been Margulies to CBS. The Emmy winner opened up why you haven't seen her on The Good Fight, the spinoff of her hit CBS legal drama The Good Wife, and it comes down to money.

"CBS wouldn't pay me," Margulies told Deadline at the site's Contenders Emmys event. Margulies was there promoting her new National Geographic series Hot Zone and touched on why viewers haven't seen Alicia Florrick cross paths with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). According to Deadline, Margulies asked for her regular rate, but was offered a Good Fight guest star rate.