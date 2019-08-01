More details are being revealed surrounding the death of Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova.

According to multiple reports, police say a man has confessed to the murder of the 24-year-old who was found in a suitcase days before her birthday.

Fox News reports that Russia's top law enforcement body released a video in which Maxim Gareyev admitted to stabbing Ekaterina "at least five times in the neck and chest."

In the video, he claims to regret the murder and would cooperate with the investigation. It is not clear whether the individual had a lawyer present when the video was recorded or under what circumstances the confession was obtained.

According to Russian daily Moskovsky Komsomolets, Maxim apologized to the victim's parents during a court appearance and said he was "ashamed" of himself.