Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova was found stabbed to death in her Moscow apartment just days before her 25th birthday.

After not hearing from her for several days, the travel and fashion blogger's parents contacted her landlord. It was, on Friday, that then that her body was discovered in a suitcase in her hallway, according to The Independent. Stab wounds were evident on her neck and chest. Police said there does not appear to be signs of a struggle and a murder weapon has not be uncovered from the scene.

A suspect has since been arrested but not yet identified. Police are investigating jealousy as a possible motive.

Ekaterina had recently began a new relationship and the duo were set to celebrate her July 30 birthday in the Netherlands, reports Komsomolskaya Pravda, a local Russian newspaper. According to police, CCTV footage captured an alleged ex boyfriend entering her building around the days of her disappearance. The video shows him leaving with a suitcase and wearing gloves.