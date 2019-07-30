Feelings don't just go away, right?

Hannah Brown and her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron reunited on live TV at the end of tonight's The Bachelorette finale, just after we watched an hour and a half of Hannah getting engaged to Jed, learning of Jed's betrayal, grilling Jed about that betrayal, taking off her engagement ring from Jed, dumping Jed, reuniting with Jed and telling him it was definitely over, and announcing that she's doing pretty well as a single, independent woman.

She is doing really well as an independent single woman, as she said, "being on my own and growing and really taking everything that I've learned," but she was also grinning like a Cheshire cat before Tyler even came out to sit next to her on stage.

Apparently they hadn't seen each other since she let him down in Greece, but as we said and she also said, feelings don't just go away, especially when they're feelings about a guy like Tyler, who we still think is maybe one of the best guys this show has ever seen.

